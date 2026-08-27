Bihar TRE-4 Exam To Be Held In Single Stage, Govt Announces Exam Reforms | IANS

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced that the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) would now be conducted in a single stage instead of separate preliminary and main exams.

Besides this, the state government also announced nine other measures related to students and the examination system. Two students who had been on a hunger strike since August 18 also ended their protest by taking juice.

Patna, Bihar: Bihar government has decided to conduct the upcoming TRE-4 examination in a single phase, accepting students’ demands. Nine other decisions were also announced. Students had been protesting in Patna’s Gardanibagh for several days over their demands and welcomed the… pic.twitter.com/eNOdW10q7L — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

Examination reforms announced

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made the announcement on ‘X’. The decision came after job aspirants and students took out a march to the Chief Minister’s residence last Tuesday. He said that an “Expert Committee on Examination Reforms” has been constituted to suggest improvements for various competitive examinations. The committee, headed by a Patna High Court judge, will also hear students’ grievances related to different examinations.

A meeting between student representatives and officials of the education department was held on August 27, chaired by the department’s secretary.

It was also decided that further action on the “one candidate, one result” issue would be taken in accordance with the rules.

Issues sent to reform panel

The meeting also discussed issues related to the transparency of the 70th BPSC examination, timely conduct of examinations by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), an inquiry into the 1,799-post sub-inspector recruitment examination, and issues concerning the Bihar Eligibility Test (BET) to be held before the recruitment of assistant professors.

It was decided that these issues would be placed before the examination reform committee. Complainants will be able to submit their grievances or suggestions, along with evidence, before the committee. Further action will be taken based on the committee’s report and recommendations.

The next stage of the recruitment process for 1,799 sub-inspector posts will be undertaken only after the examination reform committee submits its report.

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Recruitment measures announced

The BSSC will also take steps to issue its recruitment examination calendar soon and ensure timely examinations.

The government has decided to take necessary steps soon to initiate the recruitment process for vacant librarian posts, based on the number of available vacancies. The decision has raised hopes among candidates awaiting librarian recruitment.

The meeting also discussed the marks and weightage given to contractual employees in recruitment processes.