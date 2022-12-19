SNAP Phase 2 concludes, 'moderately tough' say candidates

Mumbai: Symbiosis International University(SIU) conducted the Phase 2 of Symbiosis National Aptitude exam(SNAP) 2022 exams today, December 18, from 2 pm to 3 pm. Phase 1 of the exams was held on December 10, 2022, while the Phase 3 of the SNAP will be held on December 23, 2022.

The SNAP exam consists of 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and lasts one hour (60 minutes). Each question is worth one mark, 0.25 points are deducted for every wrong answer.

The SNAP Phase 2 was tougher than Phase 1, stated students. "The SNAP exam has a reputation of being slightly easier than CAT, but we saw questions that appeared in previous CAT papers in SNAP Phaase 2," said Arpita Lenka, a business school aspirant from Pune.

The quantitative section of SNAP exam reportedly asked a geometry question which was seen in previous CAT papers.

"The topic of Binary Logic, which is not often asked in SNAP appeared in this slot's question paper," she said. The logical reasoning section was also lengthier than usual, reported students.

The Reading Comprehension section was the easiest said students who attempted the Phase 2 of SNAP. "The Reading Comprehension section was the easiest in SNAP Phase 2. I was able to solve the section within 7 minutes," said Het Prajapati, a BBA student.

SNAP tests are conducted to select candidates for MBA programmes at SIU-affiliated colleges.