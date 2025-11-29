 SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Released For December 6 Exam; Test 2 Hall Ticket To Be Issued On December 8
SNAP 2025 Admit Card: Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP 2025 Test 1 admit card for the December 6 exam. Candidates can download it from snaptest.org using their SNAP ID and password. SNAP 2025 will be held in three sessions, with the Test 2 hall ticket to be issued on December 8. The exam consists of 60 MCQs in a 60-minute format.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
SNAP 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

SNAP 2025 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has issued the SNAP 2025 Test 1 admit card, thereby commencing the MBA admission process for this year at SIU institutes. Candidates who are going to take the first session on December 6 can check and download their hall ticket at snaptest.org.

To get the SNAP 2025 admit card, candidates will need to log in to the portal with their SNAP ID and password.

Three-Test Schedule Announced

SNAP 2025 will take place on three dates, and each round will have different admit cards issued:

Test 1: December 6 (Admit card made available on November 28)

Test 2: December 14 (Admit card issued on December 8)

Test 3: December 20 (Admit card available on December 15)

The scores will be announced on January 9, 2026.

Exam Pattern

The SNAP 2025 test will consist of 60 computer-based multiple-choice questions that need to be answered in 60 minutes. The questions will be categorised into three areas:

-General English,

-Analytical & Logical Reasoning,

-Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation.

article-image

Important Information Printed on the Admit Card

The admit card shows certain details that are specific to the candidate, including the name, SNAP ID, roll number, photo, category, time of the test, venue of the exam, and instructions. It is important for the candidates to check for any mistakes immediately, especially regarding their name, photo, and venue address. If any mistake is found, then it should be reported to the SNAP helpdesk without any delay.

ID Proof Required on Exam Day

In addition to the printed admit card, the candidates need to present a government-issued photo ID that is valid, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License. The name on the ID must be the same as the name printed on the admit card for the candidate to be allowed to enter the exam hall.

SNAP 2025 Admit Card Direct Link

