 CAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Dress Code And Entry Protocols
The CAT 2025 exam will be held tomorrow, November 30, in three shifts across the country. IIM has issued strict exam-day guidelines, including mandatory carrying of the admit card and a valid photo ID. Candidates must follow the dress code, report early for verification, and avoid carrying restricted items, as entry rules will be strictly enforced.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
CAT 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

CAT 2025 Exam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) exam will be held tomorrow, November 30, in three different sessions including 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, candidates being requested to arrive at the venue much earlier than the reporting time in order not to be affected by the closure of the gate which takes place 15 minutes before each session.

Candidates must bring their CAT 2025 admit card with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Candidates who fail to bring their CAT hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Those who have not yet downloaded their admit card can do so on the website iimcat.ac.in.

Marking Scheme

The exam will use the marking system whereby marks are awarded for correct answers and marks are deducted for wrong answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted or non-MCQ questions across the VARC, Quantitative Aptitude, and DILR areas.

Early Reporting Required for Verification

It has been suggested that candidates come to the exam venue 30-60 minutes earlier than their scheduled time in order to undergo mandatory procedures such as document verification, biometric authentication, frisking, and identifying the exam lab where they will be seated before being allowed to take their seats.

Restricted Items Not Allowed Inside Centres

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, and other electronics are among the items that IIM will not allow into the exam centres, and candidates will not have access to any of the centre's storage facilities, so candidates will have to manage their belongings at their own risk.

Candidates must comply with the guidelines specified for the CAT 2025 exam day and the prescribed dress code, which bans items like jewellery, belts, jackets, and clothing with pockets, thereby making it easier and faster for the security staff to check at the exam centre.

