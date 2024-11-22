SNAP 2024 Registration Process To Close Today; Check Steps To Apply

Pixabay

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will close the online application window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 today, November 22. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, snaptest.org. The SNAP exam is a key gateway for students aspiring to join MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International's institutions.

Important Details About SNAP 2024

Exam Schedule: The SNAP test will be conducted on December 8, 15, and 21, 2024.

Admit Card Release: Admit cards are expected to be issued on December 2, 9, and 15, 2024, corresponding to the test dates.

Multiple Attempts: Candidates are allowed up to three attempts, with the highest score being considered for percentile calculation. No normalization will be applied to the scores.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks (or an equivalent grade).

For reserved categories, the minimum eligibility is 45% marks.

Students in their final year or awaiting results may apply but must submit their mark sheets during admission.

Steps to Apply for SNAP 2024

Visit the official website at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘SNAP 2024’ registration link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Fill out the application form as instructed.

Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Review all details before applying.

Exam Pattern

The SNAP 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based format across 84 cities in India. The test duration is one hour, and the pattern includes the following:

Objective-type questions

Sections: General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative and Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency

Scoring: +4 marks for each correct answer and a 25% penalty for incorrect answers.

The registration and programme fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, as per the official guidelines.

For more details, visit the official website and complete your application before the deadline.