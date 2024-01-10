SNAP 2023 Results Declared: Here's How To Check Your Scores

Representational Pic

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has officially released the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023. Aspirants who appeared for this pivotal MBA entrance examination can now view their scores online. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to access your SNAP 2023 results:

Exam Overview:

The SNAP 2023 was conducted across three distinct slots:

December 10: The inaugural Computer-Based Test (CBT) commenced.

December 17: The second slot of the CBT was administered.

December 22: The third and final examination slot took place.

It's essential to note that SNAP serves as a crucial and mandatory evaluation for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA courses within any institute under the esteemed Symbiosis International (Deemed University) umbrella. A statement on the official examination portal emphasizes that shortlisted candidates must engage in the subsequent admission process, known as the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI), tailored for their chosen programme.

How to Check SNAP 2023 Results:

To access your SNAP 2023 scores swiftly, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Navigate to the SNAP examination's official portal by entering snaptest.org into your web browser.

Once on the homepage, identify and click on the section titled "SNAP 2023 Result."

A new window will promptly appear, prompting you to input your credentials. Fill in the necessary details meticulously.

After entering your credentials, click on the 'Submit' button. The subsequent page will reveal your SNAP 2023 scores.

For your records and potential future reference, it's prudent to save or print a copy of your result page.

Overall, candidates are encouraged to promptly check their SNAP 2023 results and, if shortlisted, prepare diligently for the ensuing GE-PI rounds.