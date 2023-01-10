SNAP 2022 results declared at snaptest.org

Representative Image | Symbiosis

Mumbai: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) released the SNAP 2022 results online today, January 10, 2023. Candidates who took the SNAP 2022 exam can access and download their results from the SIU's official website, snaptest.org.

According to the most recent updates, candidates must login with their SNAP Exam ID and password to download their SNAP scorecard. However, the students' SNAP 2022 results will include both sectional and overall scores. Candidates who are eligible and meet the SNAP cutoff will be considered eligible to participate in the upcoming SNAP college selection rounds.

SNAP 2022 took place on December 10, 18, and 23, 2022. SNAP 2022 is held for candidates seeking admission to the university's postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the final result online once the selection process is completed, according to the official notification. Shortlisted students will be required to pay the admission fee to their designated colleges.