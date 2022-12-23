SNAP 2022 comes to an end; check slot 3 paper analysis here

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) |

Mumbai: Symbiosis International University conducted the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2022 Phase 3 Examinations today, December 23, 2022. The phase three marked the end of SNAP 2022. The exams were held from 2 to 3 PM at the designated exam centres.

Slot 1 was held on December 10, and Slot 2 was held on December 18, 2023. The SNAP 2022 exam is held for a duration of 60 minutes where candidates must complete 60 multiple-choice questions from three sections. Students are awarded one mark for every right answer, whereas 0.25 points are deducted for each mistake.

SNAP 2022 saw an array of questions which are not usually asked in Symbiosis Aptitude Tests, report students. The second phase of SNAP 2022 had questions from binary logic under the logical reasoning section. The phase 3 of presented with questions from trigonometry which were not usually found in SNAP papers, said Manan Shah, a Business school aspirant from Ahmedabad.

The Quantitative Ability of QA section was the lengthiest in SNAP phase 3, though the questions asked were not very challenging, say students. "The logical reasoning section had tricky questions," said Manan Shah.

The LR sections had a number oftricky coding and decoding questions which were hard for students to solve, says Arpita Lenka, a BBA student from Pune. "The VARC section was the easiest in the SNAP phase 3, students with a basic knowledge of English grammar could get through it," said Megha Joshi, a student of MIT college.

The first phase of SNAP was the easiest of the three while the second phase was the toughest, report students who have appeared for all three.

SNAP tests are conducted to select candidates for MBA programmes at SIU-affiliated colleges.