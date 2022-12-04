SNAP 2022: Admit card for test 1 to be out tomorrow; here's how to download

SNAP 2022: Admit card for test 1 to be out tomorrow |

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) is going to release the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 test 1 tomorrow, December 5, 2022. Once released, the SNAP 2022 admit card will be available for download on the official website- snaptest.org. The SNAP 2022 test 1 is set to take place on December 10.

Candidates must carry the SNAP 2022 admit card on the exam day. Along with that they must also keep with them a valid photo ID proof.

Here's how to download SNAP 2022 test 1 admit card:

Go to the official website of SIU- snaptest.org. Select the admit card link available on the homepage. Key in necessary login details Hit the submit button. The SNAP 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy for future use.

The SNAP 2022 admit card will comprise of details like candidate name, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.

The SNAP 2022 exam is set to take place on December 10, 18, and 23.