'Slapped, Hair Pulled': Hostel Owner’s Son Barges Into Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj - VIDEO

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Prayagraj: A video of a shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. A young man barged into the room of two female students at 2 a.m. and brutally assaulted them. He pulled their hair and verbally abused them.

The accused is the son of the owner of a hostel located in the Shankar Ghat area of Shivkuti police station in the Other City Zone. The two students were staying there and preparing for competitive exams, according to an NDTV India report.

The 30-second-long video of the incident is going viral on social media. It shows a man beating the two female students and dragging one of them by her hair, while an elderly woman is also seen trying to stop him.

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The girls alleged that the hostel owner’s son had been harassing them and had ill intentions toward them. They claimed that on May 18, the accused tried to barge into their room. When they resisted, he allegedly assaulted them, reported Times Now.

Reportedly, they alleged that the lodge owner’s son was under the influence of alcohol and was constantly calling and messaging them. When they did not respond to his calls, he allegedly began banging on the door.

The hostel owner’s son has been identified as Shubham Dwivedi. It is alleged that when the students refused to open the door, he locked it from outside. One of the students then called another woman living nearby for help. The accused allegedly also made multiple calls to the other student and locked her room from outside as well.

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With no way out, the students began screaming for help. The accused’s mother then arrived, after which he opened the door. However, he allegedly abused and assaulted them again.

One of the victims called her cousin, who lives nearby, and later dialed emergency number 112 to inform the police. The victim also alleged that the accused attacked her with broken glass even in the presence of police personnel and threatened to kill her.

Police filed an FIR based on the students’ complaint and arrested the accused. However, he was later granted bail by the court.

The victim, originally from Amethi district, lives there to prepare for competitive exams. She alleged that Dwivedi had been harassing her with inappropriate calls for the past 10 days.