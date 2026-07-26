'Sir Ji, Nashta Hoga?': Detained Students Call Gujarat Police's Hospitality '10/10 Service' After Being Served Tea, Snacks And Lunch; Video Goes Viral

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Gujarat: A video capturing a group of student protesters' detention by the Gujarat Police has gone viral on social media, offering an unusual and lighthearted glimpse into the aftermath of a demonstration.

Instead of tense confrontations, the clip shows students joking with police officers, singing protest slogans, playing games, sharing meals, and later celebrating after learning about Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The video, dated July 25, 2026, begins outside the Sector 7 Police Station on a rainy day, where several young protesters are seen seated inside a police vehicle.

Students joke with police officers

One of the students jokingly asks a police officer, "Sir ji, nashta hoga?" (Sir, will there be breakfast?) The officer replies, "Hoga," before adding, "Chai nashta sab hoga!" (There will be tea and breakfast too), prompting laughter from everyone inside the vehicle.

Protest slogans during transit

The video then shifts to the inside of a police bus transporting the detained protesters. Students are seen chanting "Resign, resign!" while holding protest placards. One sign, featuring a drawing of Dora the Explorer, reads, "Can you find the ACCOUNTABILITY?".

Tea, snacks and games

After arriving at the police station, the video features clips of protesters clicking selfies, recording videos, playing Ludo on a mobile phone, and enjoying tea, coffee and snacks. Text overlays on the video jokingly describe the experience with captions such as "10/10 Service," "Chai Coffee N Chips," and "Ludo Timeee."

Students celebrate after resignation news

Later, the students are seen celebrating enthusiastically inside the bus after learning about Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Holding a placard reading "Pradhan, It's Done Bro," they erupt into loud cheers, clapping and shouting in celebration.

Lunch served before departure

Later, a buffet-style lunch is arranged for the detained protesters inside the police station.

As they prepared to leave, the students gathered around the police personnel, applauding and thanking them while chanting, "Thank you! We love you, Gujarat Police!" before waving goodbye.

The video has since attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users commenting on the unexpectedly cordial interactions between the protesters and the Gujarat Police during the detention.

Netizens in the comment section said, "Yeh picnic lag raha hai" (This looks like a picnic). Another user commented that getting detained could never be fun.