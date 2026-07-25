'NEET Ka Sapna Tha, Ab Shaadi Kar Lungi': Bride Joins Jantar Mantar Protest, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Video Goes Viral

Delhi: A girl dressed in full bridal attire grabbed attention at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday after joining protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, using her appearance as a symbol of what she described as the "death of students' careers." The Gen Z-style protest quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the demonstration, as students demanded accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A bride literally paused her wedding to join the protest! 😭👰‍♀️

Placard reads: "RIP Career, Here I Come" & "Kuchu Puchu, ab toh resign krdo" 💀

Dharmendra Pradhan ji, maan jao bhai... warna ye Gen Z aapki Beti ki shaadi me bhi aakar 'Resign' ke naare lagwayegi! 😂🔥📉… pic.twitter.com/T54JDpmJMg — CommonMan659 (@DheeraKL) July 25, 2026

Dressed as a traditional Indian bride in a crimson lehenga with bridal jewellery and makeup, the young protester drew large crowds, with many stopping to photograph and record her symbolic appearance. Videos and images of the "bride protester" soon went viral across social media.

One side of her handwritten placard read, "Kuchhu-Puchhu, Ab Toh Resign Kar Lo" ("Can I ask something? At least resign now"), while the other carried the message, "RIP Career, Shaadi.com Here I Come," reflecting her frustration over what she described as the growing uncertainty surrounding students' careers and future opportunities.

'Marriage has become the second option'

Speaking to IANS and ANI, the student said dressing as a bride was her way of expressing the frustration many aspirants feel after repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations.

"The biggest reason is education. No attention at all is being paid to education. What Dharmendra Pradhan is doing to us is completely wrong," she said.

The bride protester revealed that she had once prepared for NEET but now questions whether years of hard work are worth it.

"I am a student myself. I even prepared for NEET, but now it feels like I shouldn't have. My parents ask me, 'What will you get after studying so much?' Everything is in the news. It feels like nothing will happen now, so getting married seems like the best option."

Delhi: A girl who arrived at Jantar Mantar wearing a wedding dress says, "No attention is being paid to education. What Dharmendra Pradhan is doing to us is completely wrong...Studying no longer seems to have any value, so I am going to get married." pic.twitter.com/tji3dCUdiM — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026

She said the uncertainty surrounding examinations has left many parents worried that, even after years of education, students may not receive the opportunities they deserve.

"I wanted to prepare for NEET, but after seeing what has happened with students, I don't feel like pursuing it anymore. Parents now think that even if they educate their children well, something like this can still happen. That's why girls are being told to get married instead."

When somebody jokingly asked whether she was actually heading to her wedding, the student responded in the same satirical spirit.

"Yes, I am going to get married. I'll go straight from here to get married."

Calls for accountability

Calling for action, she urged the government to address students' concerns and demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"The government must do something now. At least resign. Otherwise, girls' futures will be ruined, and they'll end up getting married."

Parents backed the protest

Asked whether her family objected to her participating in the demonstration, the student said her parents encouraged her to speak up.

"My parents said this is the reality. Go and do what you have to do."

She added that students would continue protesting until their concerns were heard."We'll keep coming until our message reaches those in power."

जंतर-मंतर पर चल रहे प्रोटेस्ट में नए-नए रंग दिख रहे हैं। एक लड़की दुल्हन की ड्रेस में पहुंची। वह हाथ में एक पोस्टर लिए थी।

इसके एक तरफ लिखा था- कुच्चू-पुच्चू अब तो रिजाइन कर दो।

इसी पोस्टर के दूसरी ओर लिखा था- RIP करियर।

अब तो शादी कर लूँ

कर ले बहुत दूल्हे घूम रहे हे 😂 pic.twitter.com/TJZj4aKXpK — राष्ट्रवादी 🚩सनातनी🚩 HiNdU (@HiNdU05019434) July 25, 2026

The bride's appearance emerged as one of the defining visuals of the Jantar Mantar protest, with many on social media calling it a striking representation of the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the future of students preparing for competitive examinations. Her symbolic demonstration has sparked wider conversations about education, employment, and the growing frustration among young aspirants over repeated examination controversies.