SIO Maharashtra South Condemns TET 2026 Paper Leak, Seeks Accountability From MSCE And State Govt

SIO Maharashtra South demands accountability following the postponement of the Maharashtra TET-2026 examination over an alleged paper leak | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 27: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Maharashtra South Zone has strongly condemned the alleged leak of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 question paper, calling it a serious failure of the examination system and demanding accountability from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) and the State government.

In a statement issued on Saturday following the postponement of the TET examination, SIO said the alleged paper leak had put the future of lakhs of aspiring teachers at risk and caused immense distress to candidates who had spent months preparing for the examination.

SIO Maharashtra South Condemns Maha TET Paper Leak; Demands Accountability from MSCE and State Government



Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Maharashtra South Zone strongly condemns the Maha TET paper leak, which has jeopardized the future of lakhs of aspiring teachers. pic.twitter.com/C5N7TXADU0 — SIO South Maharashtra (@siomsz) June 27, 2026

SIO Questions Examination Authorities

Criticising the examination authorities, the organisation questioned the priorities of the MSCE, alleging that while strict measures were enforced regarding candidates' dress code in the name of ensuring examination transparency, the authorities failed to prevent the leakage of the question paper itself.

SIO Maharashtra South Condemns Maha TET Paper Leak; Demands Accountability from MSCE and State Government#MahaTET #PaperLeak pic.twitter.com/bF3qedHmPu — SIO South Maharashtra (@siomsz) June 27, 2026

"It is deeply ironic that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination showed extreme vigilance in banning the hijab and burqa under the guise of ensuring exam transparency, yet failed to secure the actual question paper. While the authorities were busy policing students' attire, systemic corruption went completely unchecked," the organisation said in its statement.

SIO alleged that the incident reflected serious lapses in the examination process and called for responsibility to be fixed on those accountable.

Demands Probe And Accountability

The organisation demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the alleged paper leak, strict action against those involved, and measures to ensure that deserving candidates do not suffer because of the alleged irregularities.

"The MSCE and the Maharashtra State government must take full accountability for this massive security lapse. We demand a swift and impartial investigation, stringent action against the culprits, and justice for the students whose hard work has been jeopardised," the statement added.

The statement was issued by Md Owais Siddiqui, State Secretary, Public Relations, SIO Maharashtra South Zone.

Also Watch:

The Maharashtra State Examination Council postponed the TET-2026 examination scheduled for June 28 after documents seized during a police raid in Bhiwandi were found to bear similarities to the original question paper. A police investigation into the alleged leak is currently underway, and a fresh examination date is yet to be announced.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/