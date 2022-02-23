Simplilearn collaborates with Wharton Executive Education to provide program on AI for Business

Simplilearn, digital skills training provider (together with its affiliates and subsidiaries), announced its collaboration with the Aresty Institute of Executive Education of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, to launch a first-of-its-kind program, AI for Business.

The course, revolving around the emerging technology of artificial intelligence, will have a duration of four to six weeks.

It will help learners understand the fundamentals of big data, AI, and machine learning; the applications of AI in marketing, finance, and people management; and how to deploy these technologies to support an organization's strategy, the company said in a press statement.

The collaboration will help learners on a global scale and will include content created and delivered by Wharton Executive Education’s Wharton Online business unit.

The program will contain the modules AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists, AI Applications in Marketing and Finance, AI Applications in People Management, and AI Strategy and Governance.

Wharton will also be providing the entire course content along with 90 minutes of masterclasses every month.

Learners will have access to Wharton Online’s platform and course-related materials for one year.

On completion of the program, each learner who fulfills the required criteria shall receive Wharton Executive Education digital certificate of completion for the program.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief product officer, Simplilearn, said, “Artificial intelligence today is pushing the boundaries of machine-enabled functionalities. This bleeding-edge technology enables machines to act with a degree of autonomy, resulting in the effective execution of iterative tasks. AI can be applied to every sector of the economy to enable new possibilities and efficiencies. We are excited to offer this new program, along with the Wharton School's in-depth course content and masterclasses from the experts in the domain, to provide extensive knowledge of artificial intelligence concepts and empower learners with industry-specific insight to grow their businesses while also opening new opportunities.”

Speaking of the collaboration, Jagmohan S. Raju, Vice Dean of Wharton Executive Education, said: “Digital technology and artificial intelligence play a crucial role in how businesses operate. In fact, AI has facilitated the creation of a next-generation workplace that thrives on seamless collaboration between enterprise systems and individuals, freeing up resources for higher-level tasks. Given Simplilearn’s commitment towards upskilling the workforce with industry-relevant digital skills, we are delighted to collaborate with them to provide this new best-in-class course AI for Business.”

To learn more about AI for Business, which starts at the end of March 2022, please visit: sl-onlinetraining.wharton.upenn.edu/ai-program-for-business

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp. SkillUp allows learners to explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free, helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:23 PM IST