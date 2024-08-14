Silchar Medical College Cancels Controversial Advisory Amid Backlash, New Advisory To Follow Soon

FPJ

Assam's Silchar Medical College has withdrawn its earlier advisory, which faced widespread criticism for its perceived 'misogynistic' tone. The advisory, released on August 12, 2024, outlined seven safety measures for female students, doctors, and staff on campus, but was seen as placing the onus of safety on women.

New Advisory to be Issued

Following the backlash, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an advisory on August 13, 2024, prompting Silchar Medical College to cancel its earlier guidelines.

"A new advisory will be issued in this regard soon, following NMC norms and with govemment directives," read the official notice.

ASSAM: Now @SilcharH cancels earlier advisory directing women doctors and staff not to venture out alone at night, be alert and not alone---Cites @NMC_IND advisory for the same pic.twitter.com/X0M8wa4oJl — Utpal Parashar (@utpal_parashar) August 14, 2024

Controversy and Criticism

The earlier advisory sparked outrage for its restrictive measures targeting women, including:

1. Avoiding isolated areas

2. Minimizing situations where women are alone

3. Refraining from leaving hostels at night without permission

4. Avoiding off-campus trips during late hours

5. Adhering to hostel norms

6. Exercising caution around unknown individuals

7. Remaining emotionally composed to avoid attracting attention

Critics labeled the guidelines as "misogynistic" and questioned, "What kind of country are we, where women are blamed for men's crimes?"

Why was the advisory released?

The advisory was released in response to the recent rape and murder of a PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, to safeguard female doctors, students, and health workers. However, the guidelines were seen as perpetuating victim-blaming and reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes.