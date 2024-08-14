'Teach Men To Control Themselves, Not Women To Hide': Silchar Medical College's Misogynistic Guidelines Draws Criticism

X

In the wake of the heinous rape and murder of a PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, Assam's Silchar Medical College has ignited a firestorm of controversy with an advisory that effectively blames female students for their own safety.

The state medical college has been getting critised and heavily trolled for an advisory that has been labeled as 'misogynistic'. The advisory urged female students to "avoid attracting unnecessary attention" and to steer clear of "poorly lit and sparsely populated areas".

The advisory's seven points read like a laundry list of restrictions on women's autonomy, urging them to:

- Avoid "isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas" like they're somehow responsible for the crimes committed against them

- Refrain from leaving their hostels at night without prior permission, implying they need permission to move freely

- Be cautious around unknown individuals, as if women are inherently vulnerable and men are inherently predatory

- Avoid "attracting unnecessary attention" while on duty, insinuating that women are to blame for the unwanted attention they receive

This advisory came in the wake of a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. Despite its intention to ensure safety and security of female doctors, students, and all healthcare workers, its evident that most of the restrictions mentioned in the circular are on the movement of female students on campus.

Social media has exploded in outrage over the SMCH advisory

Users are slamming the advisory as "misogynistic" and asking, "What kind of country are we, where women are blamed for men's crimes?"

"WTF Silchar Medical College! The advisory should be for the men and not women. What kind of a country are we?" a user named Parul nagpal posted on X.

Another user said, "When are we going to instill this fear in men that if they can’t keep it in their pants they will have to suffer the consequences that can ruin their lives!"

He added, "All these years women were told to do everything to protect themselves and nothing worked, high time these men are taught some lesson!"

Assam’s Silchar Medical college has issued an advisory to its female doctors, asking them to avoid isolated places



When are we going to instill this fear in men that if they can’t keep it in their pants they will have to suffer the consequences that can ruin their lives

Another user expressed their outrage and disgust at the Silchar Medical College's advisory, saying, "Blame the victim, don’t blame the rapist. Wow hats off to Government of Assam and administration of Silchar Medical College. Instead of increasing security they are issuing guidelines for the females doctors and medical students."

Blame the victim, don’t blame the rapist.



Wow hats off to Government of Assam and administration of Silchar Medical College.



Instead of increasing security they are issuing guidelines for the females doctors and medical students.



"Rapist to rape karega hi, tum apni body leke bahar mat ghumo (Rapists will continue to rape; you just don't go out with your body). Capital punishment should be there for every rapist. Every rapist should be hanged till death. As a society what have we become?" it user added.

As the advisory continues to circulate on social media, the backlash against Silchar Medical College grows.