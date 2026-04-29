SIES And HEF Host Online 'Celebrating India: Maharashtra Day' Programme On May 1 To Honour State's Heritage

SIES College of Management Studies | X

Mumbai: In a vibrant tribute to regional heritage, the SIES School of Learning and Leadership Development, in collaboration with the Higher Education Forum (HEF), is set to host a special online programme titled "Celebrating India: Maharashtra Day."

Event from 7 PM to 8 PM via Zoom platform

The event, scheduled for Friday, 1 May, aims to honour the state's storied journey of growth and excellence since its formation. The session will run from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM via the Zoom platform, allowing participants to join the festivities from across the country.

​The programme will be facilitated by Chitra Pathare, Vice Principal of the Junior College at SIES College of Commerce & Economics. Under her guidance, attendees will explore the cultural and economic milestones that define the state. Interested parties can contact the organisers at 02261196486 or visit siesslld.in for registration details.

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