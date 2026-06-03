Shots Fired Outside Educator Khan Sir's Coaching Institute In Patna; Security Guard Injured | Video

Shots Fired Outside Educator Khan Sir's Coaching Institute In Patna; Security Guard Injured | File Pic

Patna: Shots were fired outside the coaching institute of Educator Khan Sir's near Musallahpur Haat in Patna on Tuesday. Police said that a security guard reportedly sustained injuries in the incident, following which he was admitted to a hospital.

Speaking with ANI, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said that the police are recording the statement of the locals.

"This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: SSP Kartikeya K Sharma says, "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured… https://t.co/5fSeoroGWH pic.twitter.com/Qa5gxX1Nrx — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

Following the incident, Patna SSP, SP, and multiple police teams reached the spot.

VIDEO | Patna: After firing outside his coaching centre, educator and YouTuber Khan Sir says, "Classes had got over, results of Bihar Police recruitment had come, thousands qualified, we were tired, then some anti-social elements came, started threatening us, beat up the guards,… pic.twitter.com/ZbOUVjwnup — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

Khan Sir suspected that a rival coaching centre could be involved in the firing incident.

"... The main issue seems to be why we are teaching for such low fees. Why are we getting such massive results? We appeal to the administration to keep security concerns in mind, recognising that the poor, too, have the right to an education. When results are produced in the thousands, certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened. They think they can suppress us."

He further alleged that the miscreants "vandalised" the office and called for "protection"

"The attackers completely vandalized the office and opened fire... The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities. Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators--it is the people from the nearby coaching center. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle... It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given the statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir's coaching center..."

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