Shocking Video: Government Teacher Brutally Stabbed To Death By Jilted Lover In Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident a teacher was stabbed to death by her lover in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on November 20, Wednesday. The incident took place in the staff room of a government school in full public view. The Thanjavur Police claim that Madhan, 30, was Ramani's romantic interest. She said no when his family offered to help set up arrange marriage which was the reason for his disdain.



According to Ziaul Haque, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Thanjavur, the attack happened in the staff room, which was accessible because the gate was open and there was no watchman on duty.

“It is a huge loss for our teacher community. The main person involved in this incident has been arrested. The Chief Minister has asked me to immediately go to the spot, so I will reach the spot by 5 pm,” Education minister Anbil Mahesh told ANI.

Mahesh also visited the location and gave the district collector instructions to set up therapy for the traumatised pupils who saw the unfortunate event.



After being taken to this government hospital, the teacher was pronounced dead by the medical staff, according to PTI.

Hosur lawyer brutally attacked

In a similar manner, on Wednesday afternoon, a lawyer was brutally beaten with a sickle on court grounds in Hosur, Telangana, over personal enmity.



According to reports, the victim, Kannan, 30, was admitted to a neighbouring hospital with a critical condition.



A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the footage, the attacker can be seen repeatedly beating the lawyer with a sickle while he lies unmoving on the road, blood gushing from his head.



(With inputs from agencies)