Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21

Teachers and staff in Mumbai schools are calling for a holiday on November 21 after spending long hours at polling stations on November 20, election day.

As reported by Indian express, a senior teacher from Kurla shared that they would only be free by midnight and won’t be able to reach school early on Thursday.

The Mumbai School Principals' Association has urged for the day after polling to be declared a holiday, citing the immense stress teachers are under beyond their regular duties.

While Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare had earlier approved a holiday on November 18 or 19 in case of staff shortages due to elections, he declined to grant a holiday on November 21, noting there has been no precedent since 1952.

With November 20 already a holiday, teachers are hoping for an additional day off to rest and recharge.

After the government declared a public holiday across the state for Wednesday to encourage maximum voter participation in the assembly elections, schools are expected to return to their normal curriculum starting tomorrow.