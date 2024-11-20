 Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21

Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21

Mumbai teachers and principals are demanding a holiday on November 21, citing exhaustion from polling duties on November 20, with some working extended hours since November 19.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Teachers and staff in Mumbai schools are calling for a holiday on November 21 after spending long hours at polling stations on November 20, election day.

As reported by Indian express, a senior teacher from Kurla shared that they would only be free by midnight and won’t be able to reach school early on Thursday.

The Mumbai School Principals' Association has urged for the day after polling to be declared a holiday, citing the immense stress teachers are under beyond their regular duties.

While Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare had earlier approved a holiday on November 18 or 19 in case of staff shortages due to elections, he declined to grant a holiday on November 21, noting there has been no precedent since 1952.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21
Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
BGT 2024-25: 'I Am Very Happy That Cheteshwar Pujara Isn't Here', Says Josh Hazlewood
BGT 2024-25: 'I Am Very Happy That Cheteshwar Pujara Isn't Here', Says Josh Hazlewood

With November 20 already a holiday, teachers are hoping for an additional day off to rest and recharge.

After the government declared a public holiday across the state for Wednesday to encourage maximum voter participation in the assembly elections, schools are expected to return to their normal curriculum starting tomorrow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21

Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21

Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply...

Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply...

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15