Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns NMMC Of 'Begging Protest' Over Delay In School Kit Distribution | AI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Yuva Sena have warned the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that they will launch a symbolic "Begging Protest" if all eligible students studying in municipal schools do not receive uniforms, notebooks, shoes, raincoats and other educational materials by August 15.

Memorandum Highlights Delay in Distribution

In a memorandum submitted to the NMMC Commissioner, the party alleged that despite nearly three months having passed since the start of the academic year, many students in civic schools are yet to receive their complete set of uniforms and other essential educational supplies.

The party pointed out that NMMC is regarded as one of the country's wealthiest municipal corporations and said the delay in distributing basic educational materials raises serious questions about the administration's planning and efficiency.

Students From Poor Families Hit Hardest

According to Shiv Sena (UBT), municipal schools primarily cater to students from economically weaker and labour-class families, making it the civic body's responsibility to ensure that uniforms and study materials are available from the first day of the academic session. However, several students continue to attend school without uniforms, it claimed.

The party also alleged that during the municipal general body meeting, the education department had assured that uniforms would be distributed to all students by July 15. Despite this assurance, many students across various municipal schools are still awaiting uniforms, prompting parents to question why the commitment has not been fulfilled.

Monsoon Delays Affect Students' Daily Commute and Learning

It further claimed that with the monsoon well underway, several students have not received raincoats, forcing them to travel to school in the rain. Delays in the distribution of notebooks, shoes and other educational materials are also adversely affecting students' education, the memorandum stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that the civic administration complete the distribution of uniforms, notebooks, shoes, raincoats and all other educational materials to every eligible student by August 15.

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'Begging Protest' Threatened Outside NMMC Headquarters

Warning of an agitation if the deadline is not met, the party said it would stage a "Begging Protest" at the Palm Beach Road signal outside the NMMC headquarters. As part of the symbolic protest, party workers and citizens would collect donations for purchasing educational materials and hand over the amount to the Municipal Commissioner so that uniforms and other essential supplies could be provided to students without further delay.

The party maintained that any delay in matters concerning the education and future of underprivileged students is unacceptable and asserted that it would intensify its democratic agitation to safeguard students' rights if the civic administration fails to act within the stipulated deadline.

The statement was issued by Siddharam Shilwant, Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Navi Mumbai, and Yuva Sena State Expansion Coordinator for Solapur district.

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