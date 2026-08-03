Maharashtra CET Cell Allots MCA Seats To 19,047 Students In CAP Round 1 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Monday announced the first merit list for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the academic year 2026–27, with 19,047 students receiving college allotments in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Seat Allotments Based on Merit and Preferences

Of the 27,483 candidates who submitted their college preferences within the stipulated deadline, 19,047 were allotted seats across various colleges based on their choices and merit.

A total of 29,674 candidates had registered for MCA admissions and were included in the merit list for the first round. However, 27,483 students completed the process of filling in their preferred college options. The first-round allotment list was prepared based on the preferences submitted by these candidates.

7,061 Students Receive First-Preference Colleges

Among those allotted seats, 7,061 students secured admission to their first-preference colleges. Their admissions have been automatically frozen under the “auto-freeze” provision, making it mandatory for them to complete the admission process at the allotted institutions.

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Candidates whose seats have been auto-frozen will not be eligible to participate in the second, third or fourth CAP rounds if they reject their allotted seats. They will be able to participate directly in the subsequent institutional-level admission round.

Students allotted colleges in the first CAP round must report to their respective institutions between August 4 and August 6, 2026. They will have to submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admissions.

The provisional list of vacant seats for the second CAP round will be announced on August 7, the CET Cell said.

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