Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) director, Professor Shalini Bharat has completed her tenure at the Institute. She was there as the VC/ Director for five years. As per the reports, yesterday was her last day of service at the premier institute located in Mumbai.

Reports suggest that Professor Manoj Tiwari has been given the additional charge of Director until the new full-time director is appointed by the Institute. Professor Tiwari is currently the director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai.

Professor Bharat confirmed the Indian express that there is no extension at TISS and she will continue her research work somewhere else. "There is no limit to continuing research," she said.

According to the colleges' website, Shalini Bharat has 40 years of experience in teaching, research, capacity building, advocacy and field action in broad areas of social science and health, social development, family studies and minority community demographics.

She has also served as consultant on many national and international projects. Her research work has received funding from a range of sponsors including Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust, National Institutes of Health (USA), UNAIDS, UNDP, UNFPA, UNIFEM, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Bank, DfID, IAVI/USAID among others.

New Director to be appointed by Centre

As per the changes a few months back, the director of the TISS will be appointed by the centre. A change in UGC regulations brings deemed-to-be universities receiving over 50% funds from the Centre under the government’s purview for appointments.

Earlier the director at the prestigious institute for social work was appointed by a selection committee, which had a UGC nominee, set up by the governing board. The board will now be replaced by an executive council headed by the government-appointed vice-chancellor as chairperson.