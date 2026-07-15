Shahapur Traffic Nightmare Turns School Commute Into Life-Threatening Ordeal For Students, Warn Parents |

Bhiwandi: The worsening traffic congestion in Shahapur has emerged as a major public safety concern, with parents warning that the daily journey to and from school has become increasingly hazardous for students. During school opening hours in the morning and dismissal periods in the afternoon and evening, children are often forced to navigate through heavily congested roads, exposing them to the constant risk of accidents.

Traffic infrastructure fails

The situation has sparked growing anger among parents, local residents and motorists, who say the town's traffic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the rising number of vehicles. Traffic police, despite their efforts, are also struggling to manage the mounting congestion with limited manpower and resources.

The worst bottlenecks are reported around the Shahapur bus stand, market area, major intersections and roads outside schools, where two-wheelers, cars, autorickshaws, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and heavy vehicles compete for limited road space. Illegal parking, roadside encroachments, unregulated autorickshaw stands and frequent violations of traffic rules further aggravate the problem, resulting in long queues of vehicles and prolonged traffic snarls.

Pedestrian infrastructure missing

Adding to the concern is the lack of basic pedestrian infrastructure. Several school zones either lack proper footpaths and zebra crossings or have inadequate traffic management measures, forcing students, senior citizens and women to cross busy roads amid moving traffic. Parents accompanying their children to school have also contributed to the surge in vehicle movement during peak hours, intensifying congestion around educational institutions.

Traffic personnel continue to regulate vehicle movement at critical junctions, but the increasing volume of traffic has made effective management difficult. Minor disputes between motorists and stalled traffic frequently lead to gridlocks that disrupt movement across large parts of the town.

Residents demand action

Residents have urged the administration to implement immediate and long-term corrective measures. Their key demands include installation of traffic signals at major intersections, CCTV surveillance to penalise traffic violators, removal of illegal encroachments and roadside parking, a dedicated traffic management plan during school hours, reorganisation of autorickshaw and bus stops, and fixed timings for the entry of heavy vehicles into the town.

Citizens argue that waiting for a major accident before taking action would be irresponsible. They have called upon the police, civic authorities and the local administration to work in coordination and implement effective traffic management measures without delay.

Shahapur's traffic congestion is no longer merely a traffic management issue; it has become a serious public safety concern, particularly for school and college students. Watching children risk their lives while crossing busy roads during school hours is deeply alarming. The administration must treat this as an urgent safety issue and implement permanent solutions before any tragic incident occurs said Advocate Abubakar Sheikh, a concerned parent.

With vehicular traffic continuing to increase and civic infrastructure remaining inadequate, residents believe Shahapur is approaching a critical point where traffic congestion could have devastating consequences unless authorities intervene immediately. For hundreds of students commuting to educational institutions every day, the journey itself has become one of the most dangerous parts of their routine, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive traffic reforms.

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