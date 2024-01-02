Severe Cold Prompts Closure Of Schools In Noida And Greater Noida | Representative Image

In response to the ongoing severe cold weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued an order for the closure of all schools in Noida and Greater Noida catering to students up to Class 8. The directive, issued on Tuesday, mandates the closure until January 6, 2024, with the primary aim of ensuring the safety and well-being of students amid the challenging weather conditions.

The order particularly targets certain private schools that have been conducting classes despite the prevalent cold wave. It is essential to note that all government schools are already in the midst of a winter break, adhering to the prescribed schedule until January 14, 2024.

District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar emphasized the compliance of the order in the interest of public safety. The closure directive applies to schools affiliated with all boards and caters to students from nursery to Class 8. The decision is grounded in the need to prioritize the safety and health of young learners as severe cold and dense fog persist in the region.

Panwar clarified that government schools, in line with the prevailing winter break, are slated to resume classes on January 15, 2024. The administration's proactive measures underscore a commitment to ensuring the well-being of students during adverse weather conditions.