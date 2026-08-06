Several Law Colleges Missing From Maharashtra LLB Admission Portal, Students Raise Concerns | Representative image

Mumbai: Students participating in the centralised admission process for three-year and five-year LLB programmes in Maharashtra have expressed concern after several prominent law colleges were found missing from the list of institutions available for the first round of admissions.

High-Scoring Candidates Unable to Select Preferred Institutions

The issue came to light on the first day of the option-filling process, when students with high percentile scores were unable to find several reputed colleges while selecting their preferences. Many students had expected to secure admission to these institutions but were left disappointed after their names did not appear on the admission portal.

According to officials, only law colleges that have received approval from the Bar Council and affiliation from the concerned university have been included in the first-round admission process. The move follows directions linked to compliance with the prescribed standards for legal education.

Colleges Must Meet Faculty and Infrastructure Requirements

Last year, admissions to the three-year LLB programme were conducted across 218 colleges in the state, while 161 colleges offered admissions to the five-year LLB course. This year, colleges are required to meet prescribed norms and obtain approval from the Bar Council before being included in the centralised admission process.

The eligibility requirements include the appointment of full-time principals and qualified faculty members, the availability of moot courts and other necessary infrastructure. The Bar Council is responsible for examining whether institutions meet these requirements before granting approval.

Only 93 Three-Year and 56 Five-Year LLB Colleges Listed

However, a large number of colleges have not completed the approval process. As many as 125 colleges offering the three-year LLB course have reportedly not even submitted applications for approval. Similarly, 105 colleges offering the five-year LLB programme remain outside the approval process.

As a result, only 93 colleges are available for the first round of admissions to the three-year LLB course, while the first-round list for the five-year programme includes only 56 colleges.

Colleges Completing Formalities May Enter Later Rounds

The CET Cell said it had received from the Higher Education Department a list of colleges that had obtained both Bar Council approval and affiliation from their respective universities. Only these institutions were included in the first-round admission process.

Officials said that colleges completing the approval process before the next round may be included in subsequent admission rounds.

Seat Retention Option Offered to Reduce Student Difficulties

A senior Higher Education Department official defended the decision, stating that the Bar Council had given colleges six weeks to complete the required formalities. The official said several institutions that were left out had not even submitted applications for eligibility or approval.

The department had allowed colleges to submit proof of having applied for approval so that they could be considered for inclusion in the admission process. However, several institutions did not submit even the application acknowledgement, the official said.

To reduce inconvenience to students, the department has provided an option under which candidates can retain the seats allotted to them in the first round and apply for betterment in the second round.

However, uncertainty remains among students over whether the prominent colleges currently missing from the list will complete the approval process in time to be included in the next round.

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