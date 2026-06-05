Second Mumbai School In Controversy: FIR Against Kurla's Dr JN Barua English School For Operating Without Recognition | X @Orchids_School & Facebook

Mumbai: Days after Orchid International School in Sion came under scrutiny for allegedly operating without the requisite approvals, another educational institution in the city has landed in controversy. On Thursday, an FIR was filed against Dr. J.N. Barua English School in Kurla for allegedly functioning without mandatory government recognition and approvals.

School Allegedly Running Without Approval Since 2010

The Maharashtra Education Department has initiated legal proceedings against the school's management after an inquiry reportedly found that the institution had been operating without the approval required under state regulations. According to the complaint filed by Education Inspector Chhaya Paradke of the Brihanmumbai Education Department, the school had admitted students and conducted academic activities despite allegedly lacking government recognition. The institution has reportedly been functioning since 2010.

The inquiry was launched following a complaint by advocate Shaikh Mohammed Hussain, who alleged professional misconduct, criminal intimidation and mental harassment by school authorities. Acting on the complaint, Paradke visited the school on April 1 to investigate the allegations and verify the institution's legal status.

Education Dept Orders Cease Operations, Student Transfers

Following the inspection, education department officials concluded that the school was operating without the necessary recognition. A notice was subsequently issued directing the management to cease operations and refrain from admitting students for the 2026-27 academic year. Authorities also instructed the school to facilitate the transfer of enrolled students to nearby recognised institutions to ensure their education is not disrupted.

The notice warned that running an unauthorised school could invite action under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, as well as provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for allegedly misleading students and parents.

However, officials claim that the institution continued to function despite the directive. The complaint alleges that the management and other responsible office-bearers failed to comply with the department's orders.

Responding to the allegations, advocate Adil Khatri, representing the school, denied any wrongdoing. He maintained that the institution has complied with applicable laws and regulations, adding that any issues stem from minor procedural discrepancies arising from a recent notification issued by the state education department.

"We will approach the High Court and challenge the action if required. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps while ensuring that the welfare of students remains our top priority," Khatri said.

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