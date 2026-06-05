New Govt Hostel In Vashi For OBC, VJ, NT & SBC Students To Open From Academic Year 2026-27 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Vimukta Jati (VJ), Nomadic Tribes (NT) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) pursuing higher education will now have access to government hostel accommodation in Navi Mumbai, with a new hostel facility commencing operations in Vashi from the academic year 2026-27.

Admission Rules for First, Second, Third & Fourth Year

The Government Hostel for Boys, operated by the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department, has been established at V Building, First Floor, Plot No. 7, Sector 19V, Vashi. The hostel will cater to students enrolled in both professional and non-professional courses.

Admissions will be offered to students securing admission to the first year of eligible courses and submitting applications within the prescribed deadline. Students admitted directly to the second year of degree programmes after completing diploma courses will also be eligible. If seats remain vacant, admissions will be extended to eligible students in the third and fourth years based on their Class 12 examination marks.

51% for OBC, 33% for VJ/NT, 6% for SBC, 4% EWS

According to the reservation structure, 51 per cent of seats have been earmarked for OBC students, 33 per cent for Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, 6 per cent for Special Backward Classes, 4 per cent for persons with disabilities, 2 per cent for orphan students and 4 per cent for candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

“The hostel has been started with the objective of providing quality accommodation facilities to students from backward communities pursuing higher education away from their hometowns. Eligible students should take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications within the stipulated period,” the Raigad district administration said.

Students can obtain detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures and other terms and conditions from the Office of the Assistant Director, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Raigad, located at Kachhi Bhavan near Neminath Jain Temple on Shreebag Road in Alibag.

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