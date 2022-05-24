Second edition of XLRI's Flagship conclave 'Clockspeed' on May 29

Jamshedpur: XLRI ExPGDM batch of 2021-22 will be hosting the second edition of ClockSpeed, XLRI’s flagship Operations and Supply Chain Conclave, on 29th May 2022. The conclave is based on ‘Creating Value through a Sustainable Supply Chain’ and is facilitated by the XLRI ExPGDM Student Placement Committee.

Registration for the event can be done through the following link - https://bit.ly/ClockSpeed2

The Operations and Supply Chain Conclave is to be inaugurated by Dr. Raghu Tata who is the Chairperson of Father Arrupe Centre for Ecology & Sustainability and Associate Professor of Strategic Management at XLRI Jamshedpur.

The Chief Guest Mr. Prashant Yadav, Affiliate Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD, will also share his insights on “Musings on Supply Chains that Saves Lives and Improve Sustainability”. This would be followed by a Keynote Address by Mr. Ranjan Sinha, Chief Group Shipping, Tata Steel on the topic “Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity: How to best position people, process and technology to define supply chain vision for 2025 and beyond”.

Following the sessions throughout the day, a series of Keynote Addresses by Mr. Yogesh Sarin, Director - Supply Chain, Dell Technologies on “Supply Chain Transformations” and Mr. Daryl Watkins, Senior Director - Supply Chain, GEP Worldwide USA on the topic “ESG within the Supply Chain”.

The one-day ExPGDM flagship Operations and Supply Chain Conclave will be hosting a mix of industry professionals, academia and students across the country.

