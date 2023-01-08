e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchools in UP to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

Schools in UP to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

An official notice has been issued by the district magistrates in various districts.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI
Follow us on

Lucknow: Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions.

An official notice has been issued by the district magistrates in various districts.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: "Enough. Shut Up", shouts official at mother of boy who died in school bus accident
article-image

As per the notice, all schools in Lucknow will be closed from January 9 to 14 due to the weather conditions for students from classes 1 to 8 only.

"In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 9 to 14," the notice said.

RECENT STORIES

Schools in UP to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

Schools in UP to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

"MICAT to stress on quantitative ability," says MICA Dean Dr Githa Heggde

UP: Trans woman teacher gets no relief from NCW panel against sacking

UP: Trans woman teacher gets no relief from NCW panel against sacking

UP: To ‘save’ crops, farmers in Badaun lock stray cattle in govt schools

UP: To ‘save’ crops, farmers in Badaun lock stray cattle in govt schools

XAT 2023 today: Candidates need to download this app before entering test centres...

XAT 2023 today: Candidates need to download this app before entering test centres...