Schools In These Parts Of Maharashtra To Stay Shut Tomorrow, IMD Predicts Extreme Rainfall

Representative pic

Mumbai: Students and parents are anticipating school closures due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. While there is no official announcement yet, many students are staying home due to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to intense rain with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph in isolated areas of Mumbai today. As a result, it is expected that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will announce the closure of schools and colleges. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates.

A high tide is expected at 2:51 PM today. Mumbai city and its suburbs are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains in various areas. Due to these adverse weather conditions, schools and colleges in several regions are expected to remain closed.

As heavy rains continue to batter Maharashtra, the Lonavala Municipal Administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the district. Local news media reports that schools in Lonavala will remain closed on July 25 and July 26 due to the heavy rains.

Mumbai School Closure Tomorrow?

It is anticipated that Mumbai schools will remain closed tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rains and waterlogging in several areas. The weather department forecasts temperatures to range between a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 24 degrees Celsius.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Torrential rains are hitting Mumbai hard today, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming hours. Consequently, Vehar Lake is overflowing, the Andheri subway is shut, and multiple areas are dealing with significant waterlogging.