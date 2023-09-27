Schools In Manipur Closed Till Friday Due To Ongoing Protests Against Death Of 2 Students

Schools In Manipur Closed Till Friday | Agency- Representational Pic

Two minor students from Manipur were missing since July 6 but yesterday a news broke that the students have been brutally murdered. After this people across state marched on streets demanding justice for the victims. Due to the ongoing protests in the state, Manipur government on Tuesday announced that all public and private schools will be closed till Friday. The response from government came in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Directorate of education- Schools, Manipur on X tweets, "All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)."

PHOTO | "All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)," states a notification issued by the Directorate of Education - Schools, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/0r3KEB3L94 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2023

Internet services has also been suspended for five days across the state. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October, 2023, PTI reported quoting state government officials.

Home Department of Manipur government issued a notice which said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reports spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment's like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bill SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravates the law and order situation in the State."

The state of Manipur has been in turmoil and plagued by unchecked violence since May, triggered by a high court order directing the state government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the non-tribal Meitei community.

