Schools In Lucknow To Follow Revised Timings To Combat Severe Heat

The rising temperatures has led the Lucknow district government to take a major decision to change the times of the schools. All government, assisted, and private schools up to Class 12 will now follow a new timetable that runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday until further notice. According to District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, this modification was made with the best interests of the pupils in mind.

Until further notice, it is applicable to all schools, including private establishments and those run by other boards. The new schedule, which runs from early morning to midday, is crucial for ensuring the safety of the pupils, district officials underlined.

District magistrates throughout different regions are directing the modification of government and private school calendars, focusing on classes ranging from kindergarten to Class 8. While in some regions classes run until 1 pm, in others the school day runs from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. These choices show a proactive approach to mitigating the health hazards associated with high temperatures.

Early summer vacation in Odisha

Earlier, the Odisha government declared that school children would have summer vacation starting on April 25 due to the extreme heat that is currently prevailing over the state. The state administration said in a press release that all schools—public, government-aided, and private—will be closed starting on April 25.