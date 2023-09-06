Schools In Delhi To Be Shut Down From Sept 8-10 Due To G20 Summit': Atishi |

Delhi: As G20 is around the corner, Atishi Marlena from the education department has announced schools and offices across the city to be shut from September 8 to 10.

This decision is taken in order to avoid inconvenience and mismanagement of the scheduled events.

She said "All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10 because of the G20 Summit," says Delhi minister Atishi on preparations for G20 Summit in the national capital."

The two-day event starts on Saturday will be attended by huge amount of people. This is set to be happen on the newly built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

The national capital has been going through a makeover as several heads of state and leaders will attend the summit. Delhi will be witnessing the presence of various heads of state, dignitaries and delegates.

Construction sites & slums hidden from dignitaries

The government is covering all the under-construction works and poor localities in the national capital under green nets. They are covering the sites and localities to hide it from the delegates who will be attending the G20 Summit. Construction work of two flyovers is being carried out near the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the city.

The construction site is also covered under huge nets. The slum areas in the national capital are also covered under the nets. The government is trying to hide the poor in the national capital. People are slamming the government for deciding to cover the slums in the area.