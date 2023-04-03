Schools in Andhra Pradesh to practice half-day classes from today till April end

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to practice half-day classes | Representational pic

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will conduct half day classes from today, April 3 till the end of this month, 30 April.

The classes will start from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm for 1 to 9 students until the last working day on April 30. However, schools hosting SSC examination centres will not conduct classes on exam days.

“These schools shall conduct compensatory classes for six days on the available public holidays during the period from April 3 to 30.

The compensatory classes will also follow half day schedule,” S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education said in a statement.

Second Saturday in April, usually a holiday, will be a working day for schools this year, Kumar said.

Considering the scorching summer days during which children would attend schools, the Commissioner directed officials to supply adequate drinking water with the support of the gram panchayats and RWS department.

Further, he cautioned them to avoid classes in open areas or under the trees and asked the authorities to stock up some oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets in every school for use in the event of a sun stroke.

Likewise, Kumar instructed officials to provide butter milk along with mid-day meals with the latter being supplied at the end of classes.