Schools, hobby classes, PG accommodation: Here's what cities like Mumbai searched for in 2022

The study also revealed that smaller towns sought services similar to those searched in larger cities, such as schools, hospitals, hobby classes, restaurants, and beauty salons. | Unsplash

Mumbai: According to a new report, the top ten most searched services in 2022 across the country were schools, hobby classes, restaurants, hospitals, PG accommodation services, beauty parlours, hostels, car hire, hotels, and tutorials.

The "How India Searched in 2022?" report curated by Justdial revealed the most wanted trends searched by Indian consumers. Hobby classes, PG Accommodation services, schools, beauty parlours, and restaurants were the top five most searched services on the platform in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, etc.

The study also revealed that smaller towns sought services similar to those searched in larger cities, such as schools, hospitals, hobby classes, restaurants, and beauty salons.

Search queries for education, health, and tourism saw a rise in 2022, indicating a bounce-back of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our annual search report indicates that rapid digitisation has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and smaller towns and cities. Online searches for services have picked up massively in India’s smaller towns and cities in 2022 they saw 2X searches vis-à-vis big cities.

In 2021, this was 1.6X as compared to big cities, and hence indicates that smaller towns and cities are increasingly getting online,” a company spokesperson said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)