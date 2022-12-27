School winter holidays: Five books that children can read during Christmas vacation

Representational image |

American novelist Edna Ferber once said, ‘Christmas isn’t a season, it’s a feeling,’ a quote which sums up the excitement for winter holidays that school children look forward to each year.

Schoolchildren in India and across the world make the most out of the winter break, which usually begins on Christmas eve and lasts up to New Year.

Children can enjoy the festive mood of Christmas by reading books related to the annual festival. This will help children experience the euphoria behind Christmas and improve their reading skills. Here are Free Press Journal’s top five book recommendations:

How Santa Got His Job by Stephen Krensky

The book explores the fictional journey of Santa Claus, often known as the Father of Christmas. It focuses on the beloved Santa having to do odd jobs, from a postman to a circus performer until a lucky meeting with a group of elves landed him his dream job.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

The Christmas classic, written by famous English author Charles Dickens in 1843, is known to capture the essence of Christmas holidays while also influencing its other aspects of family gatherings, seasonal food and drink, dancing, games, and much more. The story focuses on a selfish man redeeming himself to be kind and compassionate, with Dickens’ childhood experiences also playing a role.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

The children’s book by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, author and cartoonist, is a story that follows the Grinch, who steals Christmas gifts and decorations from the town of Whoville and eventually realising that the festival is more than that. With Dr. Seuss’s artistic touch to the book through sketches, How The Grinch Stole Christmas would be a delight to read for young minds.

Cats Don’t Like Christmas by Andy Wortlock

The picture book, which was published by Andy Wortlock and led to him being designated as the #1 Bestselling Author on Amazon revolves around a cat, who complains about his family’s extravagant celebrations. It’s a rhyming children’s book that is sure to get your kid hooked from the get-go.

Little Women by Louisa Alcott

A coming-of-age classic that can appeal and cater to children in their teen years follows the lives of four March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy - from their childhood to womanhood. Christmas plays a significant role in the story with the sisters carving a life for themselves while maintaining their bonds. The timeless novel has also been adapted into movies, in 1994 and 2019, and offers a pictorial representation of the story, which the students can watch after reading the book.