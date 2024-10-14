School Holidays In November 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days; Check The Full List Here

Representative Photo

November is a month packed with various festivals and holidays, and school holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. These breaks are usually scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year.

Have you checked the upcoming November school holidays? With Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary, Diwali, and Children’s Day approaching, students are eagerly looking forward to both the celebrations and the upcoming break.

TThe holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. Educational institutions in India are affiliated with various boards, including state education boards, CBSE, ICSE, and others.

While school students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year.

National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India, and other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

School Holidays In November 2023:

- Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): 1st November 2024, Friday

- Diwali (Bali Pratipada): 2nd November 2024, Saturday

- Guru Nanak Jayanti: 15th November 2024, Friday

- Christmas: 25th December 2024, Wednesday

However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.