School Bus Overturns In Ghaziabad's Tronica City; Several Students Injured

Ghaziabad: A school bus carrying over 20 children overturned in the vicinity of Mirpur Hindu village, under the jurisdiction of Tronica City police station in Ghaziabad. The incident occurred during a reversing maneuver of the bus. As per reports, about six students sustained injuries in the mishap and have been promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The accident took place as the bus was in the process of backing up. The bus, loaded with students, met with the unfortunate incident causing concern among parents and authorities alike.

A Similar Incident In Bijnor:

Shedding light on a similar incident from Uttar Pradesh, on August 2, an eight-year-old student was killed and 11 others were injured after a school bus they were travelling in fell into a canal here on Wednesday, police said.

The bus of a private school in Sadaphal village was going to drop the children home after school, was reported by PTI.

According to the police, there were about 20 students of a primary school inside the bus at the time of the incident. The injured students were taken to a hospital where Lucky (8) died during treatment, the SP said.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident underscores the need for ongoing efforts to enhance road safety awareness and practices, especially involving school transportation, to prevent such accidents in the future.

