School Bus Operators Urge Maharashtra Transport Department To Extend HSRP Deadline Citing Technical Glitches And Delays | AI

Mumbai: School bus operators have urged the Maharashtra Transport Department to grant additional time for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles, citing technical glitches and delays in the implementation process.

Current Deadline Set for June 30

The demand comes after the Transport Department extended the deadline for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to install HSRP plates till June 30, 2026. According to a recent government communication, nearly 50 lakh vehicles in the state have already fitted the mandatory plates, but a significant number are yet to comply.

Representatives of school bus associations said that despite their willingness to follow the mandate, many operators have been unable to secure appointments or complete the installation process due to technical snags on the registration portal and delays in the availability of installation slots. They argued that school transport vehicles should not face penalties for circumstances beyond their control. "The portal doesn't open at times or the application did not register. Moreover, it costs 11,000 rs per bus to change the plates, which is difficult for several bus owners. We should be given atleast three months to make the changes," said Anil Garg, head of the school bus owners association.

Heavy Demand Causes Delays

School bus operators noted that the installation process requires advance online appointments and coordination with authorized vendors, which has become challenging due to system-related issues and heavy demand. They warned that strict enforcement from July 1 could affect the operation of school buses and inconvenience students and parents.

The Transport Department has stated that vehicle owners who fail to install HSRP plates or book appointments before the deadline may face enforcement action and a compounding fee of ₹1,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Vehicle owners have been advised to register and book appointments through the department's official portal before the deadline.

School transport associations have appealed to the state government to consider the practical difficulties faced by operators and provide a reasonable extension specifically for school buses. They have also sought measures to streamline the appointment process and resolve technical issues to ensure smooth compliance with the HSRP mandate.

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