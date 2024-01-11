 School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchool Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15

School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15

In an accident in Rajasthan's Pali district, two female students lost their lives, and 15 others suffered critical injuries when a school bus collided with a coal-laden truck early Thursday morning

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15 | Dainik Bhaskar

In an accident in Rajasthan's Pali district, two female students lost their lives, and 15 others suffered critical injuries when a school bus collided with a coal-laden truck early Thursday morning, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred on National Highway under the Sumerpur police station limit as the bus, transporting 52 school students to Shikarpur, crashed into the truck. Among the injured were 11 schoolchildren, three teachers, and the bus driver, who were promptly taken to Sheoganj district hospital for treatment.

Read Also
School Bus Accident In Indore: Deceased's Kin Stage Chakkajam For 2.5 Hours On Manikbagh Bridge;...
article-image

Case of negligence filed against the truck driver

Local authorities and police officers swiftly responded to the incident, with videos showing the extensively damaged front part of the private bus and a considerable traffic jam on the national highway. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, but eyewitnesses suggest that low visibility due to dense fog may have contributed to the bus colliding with the parked coal-laden truck.

A case of negligence has been filed against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bus driver's statement is pending, as he is currently undergoing treatment for injuries.

This unfortunate incident comes after a similar bus accident in September 2023, where a student and a school principal were killed when their bus collided with a parked dumper in Barmer district. In that incident, 24 students and four staff members were on board the bus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 Released, Interview Round Next

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 Released, Interview Round Next

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Education Ecosystem Fully Equipped To Make Youth Future-Ready

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Education Ecosystem Fully Equipped To Make Youth Future-Ready

Protesters Detained: Alleged Irregularities Taint Talathi Recruitment Exam In Pune

Protesters Detained: Alleged Irregularities Taint Talathi Recruitment Exam In Pune

DU's Janki Devi Memorial College Signs MoUs with Uzbekistan Universities

DU's Janki Devi Memorial College Signs MoUs with Uzbekistan Universities

School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15

School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15