School Bus Crash In Rajasthan Claims Two Students' Lives, Injures 15

In an accident in Rajasthan's Pali district, two female students lost their lives, and 15 others suffered critical injuries when a school bus collided with a coal-laden truck early Thursday morning, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred on National Highway under the Sumerpur police station limit as the bus, transporting 52 school students to Shikarpur, crashed into the truck. Among the injured were 11 schoolchildren, three teachers, and the bus driver, who were promptly taken to Sheoganj district hospital for treatment.

Case of negligence filed against the truck driver

Local authorities and police officers swiftly responded to the incident, with videos showing the extensively damaged front part of the private bus and a considerable traffic jam on the national highway. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, but eyewitnesses suggest that low visibility due to dense fog may have contributed to the bus colliding with the parked coal-laden truck.

A case of negligence has been filed against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bus driver's statement is pending, as he is currently undergoing treatment for injuries.

This unfortunate incident comes after a similar bus accident in September 2023, where a student and a school principal were killed when their bus collided with a parked dumper in Barmer district. In that incident, 24 students and four staff members were on board the bus.