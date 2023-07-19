 Scaler School Of Technology Inaugurates First Bengaluru Campus
Scaler School of Technology launches its first campus in Bengaluru

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Team Scaler: Abhimanyu Saxena & Anshuman Singh - Co-Founders, IB & Scaler | File

Bengaluru: Scaler (by InterviewBit), one of India's fastest-growing edtech startups, inaugurated the campus of its four-year residential undergraduate computer science program, Scaler School of Technology  (SST), in Bengaluru. Located in Electronic City, in the heart of India's Silicon Valley, surrounded by leading global technology companies, students of the program can interact and learn from the brightest tech minds in the country.

The SST campus comes equipped with all modern amenities like gyms, sports activities, libraries, laundry, medical facilities, cafeteria, and security with state-of-the-art comfort and interiors in line with the environment one can expect in the offices of top MNCs or startups.

At the inauguration of the Scaler School of Technology campus, Amod Malviya, Co-Founder of Udaan and Prasanna Sankar, Co-Founder and CTO of Rippling , addressed the incoming students by sharing tips, tricks and truths motivating them to make the best of their next four years of engineering education.

Similar sessions with industry experts, CXOs and other leaders will be organised throughout the program, allowing students to gain insight into the real world and the kind of projects/products they will get to work on once they graduate. Scaler School of Technology is India's premier destination for engineering education and has been built considering the traditional way doctors learn their craft.

Top technology leaders from companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, etc., will be delivering the program. Students will get to work on real-life projects under the mentorship of industry practitioners, a significant edge over conventional engineering education.

Scaler School of Technology boasts of an industry-vetted curriculum, a teaching faculty of leading tech industry professionals, and a unique 1:1 mentorship model. Additionally, the program provides key specialisations in new-age in-demand technologies and a first-of-its-kind one-year-long paid internship.

