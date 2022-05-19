Scaler launches its maiden living Space ‘Scalerverse’

Scaler (by InterviewBit), a Bengaluru-based edtech start-up for upskilling students and working professionals, today unveiled the first of its kind ‘Scalerverse’, a new community living space for Scaler trainees and ecosystem partners to help them build strong community ties and experience immersive living.

Currently, Scalerverse is operational across two centres in Bangalore and will expand its footprint across 5 major cities in the next three months. Within a few days of the Scalerverse website going live, the edtech brand has already received over 500 applications for accommodation, it said in a press statement.

The living space will empower learners, mentors and employees to experience the ecosystem of community living. Being a cohesive community of like-minded individuals, the learners will have uninterrupted access to mentors for guidance and inspiration, leading to their holistic learning and development.

“We are excited to curate a first-of-its-kind learning community within the Scaler ecosystem. The dedicated space will help our trainees, teachers and mentors come together to build a strong and cohesive network that starts with learning and remains a support system for the rest of their professional careers. It is a whole new concept of enriching our community with guidance and inspiration from peers for their holistic growth and development. This will also assist the learners and employees from various cities to collaborate and create a safe space for themselves in a new city,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler and Interviewbit.

The contemporary community living space, which is open for all Scaler community members, will also provide accommodations for friends and families of its members.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:43 PM IST