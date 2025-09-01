 SC Upholds Telangana's Domicile Rule For Admissions In Medical & Dental Colleges Under State Quota
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSC Upholds Telangana's Domicile Rule For Admissions In Medical & Dental Colleges Under State Quota

SC Upholds Telangana's Domicile Rule For Admissions In Medical & Dental Colleges Under State Quota

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Telangana government's domicile rule permitting students, who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under state quota.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
SC Upholds Telangana's Domicile Rule For Admissions In Medical & Dental Colleges Under State Quota | File Pic (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Telangana government's domicile rule permitting students, who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under state quota.

About The Case

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeal of the state government and upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, amended in 2024.

The impugned rules entitled only those students, who have studied for last four years up to Class 12 in the state to admissions in the medical and dental colleges under the state quota.

FPJ Shorts
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
Read Also
'If You Are Arrested...': Stern Warning By US Embassy To Indian Students For Breaking Laws
article-image

The Telangana High Court had held the state's permanent residents cannot be denied benefits of admissions in medical colleges only because they lived outside the state for sometime.

The top court on August 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including one from the Telangana government, against an order that struck down its domicile rule for admissions in medical colleges in the state.

The state was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and lawyer Sravan Kumar Karnam.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download