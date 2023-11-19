SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Exam Results Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 results are awaited for candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination held in November 2023. The State Bank of India

Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims results 2023 through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

However the recruiting organisation has not announced any date and time of the release of the SBI PO Prelims result.

However, as per the official notification, the results will be announced in November/December 2023.The online preliminary examination was conducted in November 2023.

The registration process for SBI PO prelims started on September 7 and ended on October 3, 2023.

Vacancies for SBI PO post:

This recruitment drive aims to fill around 2000 posts in the organization.

Steps to check SBI PO result 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI

On the homepage, click on the SBI PO Prelims Results 2023

Now login with your registration number and password

Click on the login button

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)