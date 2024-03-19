SBI PO Final Result 2023 Released: Check Your Roll Number Now! | Pixabay

On March 19, 2024, State Bank of India released the SBI PO Final Result 2023. On the SBI website, sbi.co.in, candidates who participated in the group exercise and interview round can view the Probationary Officer final result.

The organization will fill 2000 Probationary Officer positions through this recruitment effort. The period of registration was September 7, 2023–September 27, 2023.

The interview and group activity took place in January 2024. The individuals who were provisionally chosen to serve as probationary officers have had their roll numbers made public by the Bank.

How to check the SBI PO Final Result 2023?

Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

After selecting the careers link, select the link for the current opening.

The link to the SBI PO 2023 final result will open in a new window.

The PDF file will open when you click the link.

Examine the outcome and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



The psychometric test was administered starting on January 16 and the group exercise and personal interview (at LHO centers) starting on January 21 at different test locations around the nation. Applicants could only show up for the interview round if they passed the primary exam.