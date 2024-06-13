SBI Opens Recruitment Process For 150 Trade Finance Officers; Apply By June 27 | SBI

A formal notification regarding the recruitment process for the role of Trade Finance Officer, Middle Management Grade Scale – II, under the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) designation has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The deadline to submit an application is June 27; the application period opened on June 7.



The recruiting process is intended to fill 150 open Trade Finance Officer (MMG Scale II) positions. Of these, the Unreserved Category has 61 seats, Other Backward Class applicants have 38, Scheduled Caste candidates have 25, Economically Weaker Section candidates have 15, and Scheduled Caste candidates have 11.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from any government-approved university or institution with IIBF-certified forex training in order to apply for the aforementioned position. It will be recommended if applicants have a Certificate in International Banking, Trade Finance, or Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS). Must be an Executive with at least two years of experience in trade finance processing in a supervisory capacity at any scheduled commercial bank.

Age Limit



The ideal candidate would be between the ages of 23 and 32.

Application Fees



Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must deposit a Rs 750 fee. Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories are not required to pay any fees.

How to apply?

-Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

-Select the "Recruitment for SCO" or a comparable tab from the webpage.

-Register by providing the necessary details.

-Enter your password and registration number to log in.

-Carefully fill out the application.

-Pay the money and upload scanned copies of the necessary paperwork.

The application form can be downloaded and printed for future use.