SBI Hiring 150 Trade Finance Officers; Apply By June 27

Representative Image

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 150 Trade Finance Officers for its Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts, Middle Management Grade - Scale II. The application process is now open on the SBI careers portal, sbi.co.in/web/careers and will close on June 27, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

Graduates in any discipline from government-recognised universities and institutions.

Certificate in Forex by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).

Preference will be given to candidates with additional certifications, such as:

- Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS)

- Certificate in Trade Finance

- Certificate in International Banking

Experience:

Minimum of two years of post-qualification experience in Trade Finance Processing.

Experience should be at an executive level in a supervisory role within any scheduled commercial bank.

Skills:

Exceptional communication, presentation, and processing skills are essential for the role.

Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates:

A committee formed by the bank will set the shortlisting parameters.

Only those meeting these parameters will be called for the interview.

Interview:

The interview will carry 100 marks.

Qualifying marks will be determined by the bank.

Merit List:

A merit list will be prepared based on the interview scores in descending order.

If multiple candidates score the same cut-off marks, the ranking will be based on age, with older candidates given preference.

Posting Locations

The suggested places of posting are Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, SBI has clarified that these locations are indicative, and selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India.

For more updates, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.