SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2024: Admit Card Released

Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2024. Candidates who have successfully cleared their preliminary examination and are gearing up for phase II can now download their admit cards from the official website - sbi.co.in. Here's a breakdown of the crucial details regarding the exam pattern, dates, and the download process:

Exam Schedule:

The SBI is conducting the recruitment process to fill 8773 vacancies for the post of Junior Associates.

The mains examination is scheduled to take place on February 25 and March 4, 2024.

The preliminary exam results were declared on January 15, along with the release of the admit cards for the mains examination.

Exam Pattern:

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam comprises five sections: English, Reasoning Ability and Computer, General and Financial Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude.

All sections except English will consist of 50 questions, while the English section will have 40 questions.

The duration of the exam for Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer sections is 45 minutes, while for English and General Awareness, it is 35 minutes.

How to Download:

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the homepage and select the "Career" option.

Find and click on the "Recruitment of Junior Associates" section, then select the mains call letter link.

You'll be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your registration number and password.

Once you've entered the required details, the mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and don't forget to take a printout for future reference.

As of now, only the exam dates and admit cards have been released. Further details regarding the complete exam schedule for mains will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for any further announcements or changes.