SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023 Declared at sbi.co.in

Unsplash

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result for the SBI Apprentice 2023 examination. Candidates who appeared for the test can now access their results through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Here's a breakdown of the key details and steps to check the results:

Date of Examination:

The online examination for the SBI Apprentice 2023 was held on December 4, 7, and 23, 2023, across various exam centers nationwide.

Registration for the recruitment process commenced on September 1, 2023, and concluded on September 21, 2023.

The test comprised objective questions totaling 100 marks and had a duration of 2 hours.

Read Also SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2024, Apply For 131 Openings By March 04

How to Check SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the 'Career' link provided on the home page.

Navigate to the 'Current Openings' section.

Click on the link for 'SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023.'

A new PDF file will open containing the list of roll numbers of successful candidates.

Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6160 apprentice positions within the organisation.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of SBI for any further updates and related details.